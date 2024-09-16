Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $269.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.