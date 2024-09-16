Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.