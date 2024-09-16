Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 82,623 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 600.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

