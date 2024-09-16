Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 423.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after buying an additional 6,338,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,664 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,079,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,582,000 after purchasing an additional 292,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

