Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.33 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

