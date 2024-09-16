Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $120.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.