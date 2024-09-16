Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8,523.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $18,664,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $69.40 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

