Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2,939.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $132.11 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

