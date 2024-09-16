Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

