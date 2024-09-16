QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. cut its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,432 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises 36.3% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 0.17% of QuidelOrtho worth $382,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7,410.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969,673 shares of company stock worth $71,897,412 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.