Quilter Plc Sells 13,176 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $456,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 232,222 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 207,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 778.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 335,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 297,127 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

