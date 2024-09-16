Quilter Plc Sells 194,562 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,562 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $282,785,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $125.62 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

