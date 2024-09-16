Quilter Plc Sells 4,666 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,518 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

