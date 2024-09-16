Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $53.67 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002074 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.