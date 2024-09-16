Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Update

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.2 days.

RAFLF remained flat at $0.65 on Monday. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Raffles Medical Group Company Profile

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

