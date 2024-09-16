Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 25,478 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.2246 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

