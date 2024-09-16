Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 417 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

