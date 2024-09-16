Rathbones Group PLC Buys 745 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,234,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,511,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 286.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 132,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

