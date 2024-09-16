Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

KKR stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

