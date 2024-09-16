Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.5 %

BMO opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 76.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.