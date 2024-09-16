Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 3,041 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,143.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,860.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,673.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.