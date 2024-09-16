Rathbones Group PLC Sells 11,081 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 13,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $243.73 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.88.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

