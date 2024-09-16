Rathbones Group PLC Sells 27,124 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,124 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

