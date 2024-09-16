Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,216. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

