RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.80. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock worth $477,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 329,303 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $123,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RealReal by 4,275.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,404 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

