RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at C$0.09 on Monday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.