RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at C$0.09 on Monday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

