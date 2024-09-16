Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,054 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,616,000 after buying an additional 340,686 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 50.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,433,000 after buying an additional 1,572,771 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

