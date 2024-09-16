Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $47,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $198,207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $130.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

