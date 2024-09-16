Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $38.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

