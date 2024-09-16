Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $7.76 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

