Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RELI opened at $2.76 on Monday. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

