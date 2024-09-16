Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $120,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $78.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

