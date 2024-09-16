Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 630,300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $177,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $259.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 488.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

