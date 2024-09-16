Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 16th (AGI, AGYS, ALS, AMAT, AMPG, APR.UN, AR, ARE, ARX, AVB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 16th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $118.00 to $132.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.60 to C$13.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $229.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $132.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price raised by CIBC from $44.00 to $52.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $81.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $198.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.50 to C$20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $343.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $86.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $960.00 to $900.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $990.00 to $893.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $265.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$26.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $182.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $99.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$29.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $4.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

