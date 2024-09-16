Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Asana

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.