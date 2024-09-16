Reviewing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Booz Allen Hamilton and Monarch America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 6 0 2.56 Monarch America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $159.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Monarch America.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.85 $605.71 million $4.60 34.13 Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Monarch America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Monarch America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51% Monarch America N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Monarch America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

