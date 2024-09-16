Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 296423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
