Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

