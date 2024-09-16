Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Riverside Resources
