Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Roche from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Roche by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $16,860,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Roche by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roche by 6.0% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 224,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Roche by 186.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 113,823 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

