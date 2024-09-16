Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

