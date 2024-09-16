Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RCL traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.81. 1,383,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,441. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

