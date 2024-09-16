Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 18.2% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,287,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 534,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.
Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
