Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly Sells 23,388 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 23,388 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total value of C$82,559.64.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

RUP traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

