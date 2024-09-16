Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryvyl in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ryvyl by 752.7% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 148,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,252. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.30.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.