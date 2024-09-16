SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SABS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SABS

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.