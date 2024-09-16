Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $160.85 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $160.85 million and $55.20 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saga has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,032,743,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,951,206 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,032,680,494 with 101,928,380 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.4645142 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $28,620,289.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.