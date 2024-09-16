Saitama Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.95 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Saitama has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $31.95 million and $1.13 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,919.43 or 1.00019467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,940,249,806 coins and its circulating supply is 43,401,104,265 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,940,249,806.037445 with 43,401,104,265.06598 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00079027 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $820,197.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.