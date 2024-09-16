Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATL stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

