Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 6%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 1,005,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,195,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SVRA

Savara Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 104,174 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth $9,683,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Savara by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.