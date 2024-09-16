Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Update

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SWGHF stock remained flat at $40.20 on Monday. Sawai Group has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Sawai Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

